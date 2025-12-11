Restaurant Chain Dick’s Last Resort Has Closed Down Its Original Location

After 40 long years, the original Dick’s Last Resort has finally kicked the bucket. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out; you won’t be missed.

Pardon the rudeness, but it feels like the only fitting way to announce that Dick’s Last Resort near American Airlines Center in Dallas has finally closed its doors. As of November 30, the obnoxious era is over, according to CultureMap Dallas.

Warning: many, many Dick jokes and puns to follow.

The restaurant, known for its intentionally abrasive waiters and a backstory about a guy named Dick who, after his fine-dining dreams went limp, resorted to opening a bar-staurant, offered an endless stream of phallic humor and merchandise.

The first Dick’s Last Resort opened in the West End in 1985. After an ownership change, it grew into a chain with 12 locations nationwide. The original Dallas restaurant moved to 2211 N. Lamar St., near the American Airlines Center, in 2005.

Why Dick’s Last Resort Closed Down Its Original Location

CultureMap reported that business at the Dallas location was getting soft. According to a representative of the Nashville-based chain, the restaurant faced a stiff rent increase from its building owner and decided to pull out instead.

“Business at that location had been declining, and they were facing an increase in rent, so they made a decision to close,” a rep told the outlet.

Dick’s Last Resort was born in Dallas in 1985, serving up cold beer, good grub, and a big ol’ helping of sass. Dreamed up by “Buffalo George” Toomer and Richard “Dick” Chase, this rowdy joint quickly became the place where the staff throws shade as much as they serve burgers. With a Southern-style menu and a roadhouse vibe, Dick’s isn’t just a restaurant—it’s the only place where being a dick is highly encouraged.

A statue at the closed Dick’s Last Resort in Faneuil Hall, Boston, in 2020. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Turns out, people loved getting insulted. Customers flocked in to be pelted with napkins and wear paper hats with hard-hitting insults scrawled on them. It became a go-to for bachelorette parties, where the only thing stiffer than the drinks was the staff’s attitude. While the food took a backseat to the sass, the menu still offered a satisfying mouthful of ribs, chicken, and burgers. For years, Dick’s stayed on top, regularly making Dallas’s Top 10 list for beer sales.

Chase got the boot for embezzling, and the backers turned Dick’s into a national chain with spots in Boston, Chicago, and London—though those didn’t last long. Now, you’ll find a dozen Dick’s swinging strong across the Southeast, Vegas, and the Riverwalk in San Antonio.