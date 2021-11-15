Report Claims Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf Are Expecting First Child Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Shia LaBeouf has been in the news a bit in the last year, but not for good reasons. The actor has been accused of assault and abuse his ex-girlfriend, singer, and actress FKA Twigs. The singer is suing the actor, with the lawsuit actively going forward at this time. But that is not why Shia LaBeouf is in the news today. Seems the troubled actor may be expecting a child with, Mia Goth, though at this point, it is all speculation with nothing proven yet.

The Beef and the Goth

On Saturday, both Goth and LaBeouf were seen at a Chuck E. Cheese. While everything seemed spectacularly average about the outing, one thing stood out to most to people. It looked like Mia Goth had a bit of a baby bump showing under her shirt. Some speculated that she has passed her first trimester.

The other thing that STOOD out to people about this is the fact that the former couple has supposedly separated. It seems as of their latest outing they might have reconciled and are moving forward with their relationship, taking it to the next level by starting a family. And while it is just speculation, some of LaBeouf’s former failings have many people concerned.

Shia’s Shady History

People are troubled because of how serious the accusations of abuse are against the actor by his former flame, FKA Twigs. She reported the actor choking her to the point of almost killing her, as well as intentionally giving her a sexually transmitted disease. These are by no means passable offenses. These are terrifying allegations that need to be fully explored.

While Shia has denied every accusation thrown at him thus far, he did immediately seek treatment following the charges, which makes it seem like there is genuine merit to it. His lawyer stated: “Shia needs help, and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Family Ties that Bind

It is also well known that Shia has made it very clear he was raised by an unfit father (see the movie Honey Boy, also starring Twigs, to see just how bad). Being mentally unwell, raised unwell, and being left to your own devices after a series of terrible life choices has the public slightly concerned with the idea of LaBeouf being a dad, but again, the pregnancy rumors are just that as of now, as is speculating on what kind of father he’ll be if Goth is pregnant.

Only time will tell how this story plays out. If it is true, we wish Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf the best, but we also want to see justice for AKA Twigs. Abuse is NEVER okay in any way, shape, or form.

We will keep you updated on this story as it unfolds.