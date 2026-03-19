remake-of-classic-jean-claude-van-damme-movie-in-the-works

The studio that brought you artsy horror films like Midsommar is remaking the fight flick that made Jean-Claude Van Damme famous for doing the splits.

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It’s all true. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Michaela Coel is set to write and direct a “reimagination” of Bloodsport for A24, according to Deadline.

The original Bloodsport, a gloriously cheesy 1988 classic, catapulted Van Damme to global stardom. He played American Army officer Frank Dux, who uses his ninjutsu training to battle the formidable Chong Li (Bolo Yeung) in an underground Hong Kong tournament called the Kumite. It features many, many training montages and even more splits.

Jean-Claude Van Damme casually posing in 1988. (Photo by Patrick Robert/Sygma/CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images)

“I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity, and isolation the sport demands of them. I am excited to explore this world, especially so with A24 as my collaborators. LET’S F—ING GO,” Coel gushed about the project, per Deadline.

“In 1988, the now-iconic Bloodsport introduced audiences to the gritty aesthetic of mixed martial arts, and I look forward to bringing back that high-energy tournament format to the big screen again,” the upcoming remake’s producer, Marc Toberoff, added.

Michaela Coel’s Next Project, a Psychological Thriller, Drops Next Month

Coel’s most notable works include creating and starring in the Emmy-winning series I May Destroy You and the British sitcom Chewing Gum. She has also appeared in Black Mirror and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

‘Bloodsport’ remake director and writer Michaela Coel at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

This remake will be her third project with A24, following the miniseries First Day on Earth and the film Mother Mary. Coel wrote, executive produced, co-directed, and stars in First Day on Earth, which is currently in production. Mother Mary, a psychological thriller Coel stars in alongside Anne Hathaway and Hunter Schafer, is scheduled for release on April 17.

It’s Unclear How Close to Van Damme’s Iconic Original Film the Remake Will Be

Note that A24 is carefully calling the new Bloodsport a “reimagining,” not a remake. This means Coel will likely put her own spin on the story rather than giving us a beat-for-beat repeat of the 1988 original. Details like the plot, character list, and setting are still under wraps. It’s also unclear if the main character will still be Van Damme’s Frank Dux.

Meanwhile, the original Bloodsport had three sequels, all of which had the audacity to proceed without Van Damme: Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite (1996), Bloodsport III (1997), and Bloodsport 4: The Dark Kumite (1999).

A remake nearly came together as recently as 2013, with V for Vendetta director James McTeigue attached. However, that version never materialized.