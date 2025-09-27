Relieving Update: 14-Year-Old Georgia Kid Found After Parents Faced Abduction Fears

A Georgia family was left fearing the worst when their 14-year-old daughter went missing. They believed she was lured away from her home by someone she met online, but she has thankfully been found.

Amy Reidling was out shopping for accessories for her homecoming dress the day she went missing, her stepmum explained to 11Alive. Ginny Rutledge relayed to the outlet that Amy was nowhere to be found in their DeKalb County home when she returned in the evening of September 21.

Rutledge explained, “I opened the door, and she was gone. Tore the house apart, called 911 at 9:15 [p.m.].”

At that time, “No one’s messages have been read. Every time we call, it goes straight to voicemail.”

Rutledge was convinced that someone had taken her while she was out by someone she met online. “I’m positive that she was taken … Amy, we love you, we miss you. We want you here. That’s why you’re here. We wanted you here. You’re my girl, you’re my person. I miss you. Please come back.”

“There’s a lot she doesn’t know, and especially in a big city like Atlanta,” she continued.

The Search For Amy Reidling Began

The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) posted online an image of Amy and her last-known whereabouts. “14-year-old Amy was last seen around 2pm 9/21 at her residence located on the 1900 block of Janet Lane in Decatur. She’s 5’1″ and 105 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair with bangs,” the post detailed.

Her parents hired a private investigator and gathered support from all her local neighbors. “Everybody’s been stomping the streets, putting up fliers,” she described, grateful for the effort.

Speaking to Amy, she said, “You don’t even understand how many people are here helping to find you. And we all want you back.”

Amy Reilding Found, Details Scarce

Thankfully, on September 25, The DCPD updated their missing person post to share that Amy Reilding has been found.

Where Amy was found, and what her condition was, have not been shared, however. How she went missing in the first place has also not been revealed.