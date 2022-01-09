Suggest

‘Tossed Cheerios On The Floor For My 10mo:’ Moms Give A Glimpse Into The Reality Of Parenting In Hilarious #MomFails Thread

“I’m kinda killing this motherhood thing,” one user wrote.

By Dana Hopkins
January 9, 2022 | 11:15 a.m. CST
Toddler picking up cheerios off the floor.
(Karen Culp/Shutterstock.com)

If you’re a mom you know that there are definite ups and downs to this parenting thing. Sometimes you’re killing the mom game, and other times you’re counting the minutes until bedtime and just trying to make it through the day.

You obviously love your kids, but (OMG) if you have to hear one more Cocomelon song you think you might lose it. Some days are filled with fun experiences, hikes, and restful nights. Some days are loud, tantrum-y, and restless.  

And all of this was before a worldwide pandemic set in, apparently to stay. But, if you’re like me, you like to surround yourself (at least virtually) with people who don’t take themselves too seriously.

‘Mom Of The Year’ Over Here

So, when we found a Reddit thread dedicated to “mom of the year” moments- (sarcastic replies only), we were ready to dive in. The responses perfectly summed up a true sh** show of a year.

Exhausted moms everywhere likely nodded their heads in agreement to at least of few of the responses. We all deserve a break and a laugh, so without further ado, here are some of our favorite responses.

Solidarity to all the moms out there, we’re sure this year we will have some similar moments. Honestly, I already call my daughter Duck, so might as well toss some Cheerios on the floor.

