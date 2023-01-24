Regina King’s First Instagram Post In More Than A Year Heartbreakingly Commemorates Her Son’s Life

It’s been a whole year since Regina King last posted on Instagram, but she recently returned to the app to share something intensely personal. The actress posted a touching tribute to her son, Ian Alexander Jr., whom she lost at this time last year.

Before Alexander’s death, King posted fairly regularly, uploading red carpet shots, promotional pictures for her upcoming projects, and videos of her spending time with friends and family. These days, King seemingly prefers to stay away from social media. However, she returned to Instagram to mark the occasion of Alexander’s birth and celebrate his life with a moving post.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” she wrote under a video of a floating lantern, referring to her son’s birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

She continued, writing directly to her son, “Of course orange is your favorite color … [It’s] the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I [breathe]. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being … Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Many of King’s friends showed their support under the post, sending messages of love. Tracee Ellis Ross posted a string of orange hearts, while Niecy Nash wrote, “My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you.”

King Was ‘Devastated At The Deepest Level’ By Her Son’s Death

Alexander died by suicide on January 22, 2022 at the age of 26. King released a statement at the time, saying, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

Alexander was a musician and DJ who had released a new single, “Green Eyes,” just two weeks before his death. He also had a series of concerts planned for the weeks following his passing.

Alexander was King’s only child. She shared him with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. King likes to stay off social media these days, but fans and friends alike appreciated getting the chance to lend their support during this time and were inspired by the way she’s processed the loss of her son.