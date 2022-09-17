Regina Hall’s Big Week: Her First-Ever Fashion Shows, Plus Presenting At The Emmys

It’s been a big week for many celebs in Hollywood, including Regina Hall! The actress looked stunning on the Emmys red carpet and even got to present an award. Additionally, Hall attended her first New York Fashion Week.

Hall’s First Time At New York Fashion Week

Hall was one of many famous faces who made the trip to New York City for a week of fashion celebrations and shows. She attended Kate Spade’s 30th anniversary kickoff, where the line’s Spring 2023 collection was unveiled.

RELATED: Regina Hall’s Career Could’ve Looked Totally Different If She Wasn’t Rejected By A Nunnery Due To Her Age

“This is it. This is my first Fashion Week,” she told Girls United. Hall looked beautiful at the fashion event, sporting a black and white striped button-down shirt and a pink and white striped skirt accented with a floral print. The actress accessorized with bright pink strappy heels and a small white handbag.

When asked about her relationship with the Kate Spade brand, Hall replied, “I think I bought my first Kate Spade bag probably in the summer in the late ’90s before I found out they were doing clothes. I just knew about their bags and shoes.”

“The truth is, I lived in New York for 12 years,” she told Vanity Fair. “And Kate Spade is so synonymous with New York…I just love the brand. It’s sophisticated, but it’s still fun. It’s bold and it’s chic. It’s like me in a lot of ways and the personality of me.”

In addition to this being her first Fashion Week, Hall got to attend her first fashion shows. “I’m looking forward to a lot,” the actress said. “I am going to Jason Wu…I love Jason. And I’m really excited because I’ve never actually seen a live show.”

Presenting At The Emmys

After having a blast at Fashion Week, Hall jetted back to the West Coast for this year’s Emmy award ceremony. The actress walked the red carpet in a satin black skirt and a light blue top made of the same fabric.

RELATED: Laverne Cox Talks To Nicole Byer About Casting Directors Asking Byer To ‘Talk More Black’

Hall didn’t just walk the red carpet; she also got to take the stage at the awards show. The actress presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart for her role in HBO’s Hacks. Hall’s fans loved seeing her fashionable looks as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week and on the Emmys red carpet!

More From Suggest