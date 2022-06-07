Reese Witherspoon Selling House Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors have been swirling about the status of Reese Witherspoon‘s marriage to Jim Toth for the past few years. Many have hypothesized that the couple is splitting up, and the latest report about her real estate holdings has some believing that divorce is imminent.

Witherspoon Sells Off Brentwood Estate

The actress recently sold one of her homes: a luxurious estate in Brentwood, California. She and Toth picked up the property in 2020 for $15.89 million. The house has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms as well as a pool and bar.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Witherspoon and Toth sold the property for $21.5 million in May of this year. Some have pointed to this as evidence that she and the talent agent are splitting up after over ten years of marriage. However, this seems unlikely.

While Witherspoon is famous for her acting chops, she has a pretty lucrative side hustle as a real estate mogul. The actress has bought and sold high-end properties in Los Angeles, Bel Air, and Ojai.

In addition to selling off homes, Witherspoon and Toth own homes in Nashville, the Pacific Palisades, and Malibu. If the couple was divorcing, it seems likely they would also be selling these properties off as well, but all three remain off the market.

Has Witherspoon Been Planning A Divorce For Years?

However, rumors still abound about the couple, despite there being no evidence of anything that would point to a break-up. One anonymous source told Us Weekly that the actress has allegedly been planning to divorce Toth for years. Page Six reported that the failure of streaming service Quibi, which Toth was part of, was also straining the marriage.

As time goes on with no separation or divorce news, the rumors about Witherspoon and Toth plotting a break-up get more ridiculous. If the couple really wanted to get divorced, why would they wait for years to do it?

Witherspoon seems undisturbed by the rumors, paying tribute to her husband in a sweet Valentine’s Day post this year. “Love My Valentine,” the actress captioned a series of photos of the couple over the years. Witherspoon’s latest real estate sale might have some forecasting a split up between her and Toth, but there is no evidence to support any claims that the pair will be breaking up.

