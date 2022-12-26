Reese Witherspoon Grades Her Old Outfits In Recent Insta Post And It’s Delightful

Can you imagine someone looking at your old yearbook photos and grading your looks? I’d rather have someone gag me with a spoon than review my so-called outfits from my teenage years. Fortunately for us, Reese Witherspoon isn’t afraid to grade her younger self in old photos. Turns out, she’s not even grading on a curve!

In a recent Instagram video, Witherspoon took a look at a few of her retro outfits. One of them dated back to 1996 when the actress was just 20 years old. As the producer said in her caption, “Let’s review some looks, shall we?”

Taking A Look At Nostalgia With Witherspoon

The first outfit Witherspoon reviewed was a sleeveless, crushed green velvet dress. Paired with thigh-high boots and a black masquerade mask, the outfit was from the 1996 premiere of Romeo and Juliet.

As the actress graded her classic ’90s look, she said the outfit is “cute” but described the boots as “a lot.” Witherspoon gave the look a “B” only because she’s chewing gum in the picture.

In the second look, Witherspoon was sporting an all-black, midriff-baring number. The actress paired a classic ’90s stretchy, floor-length black skirt with a classic black tee.

She topped off the look with a bedazzled beige belt and deep red lipstick. After pointing out that she was carrying a wadded-up jacket on the red carpet, the actress gave herself a “B-” while laughing hysterically at the jacket.

The third piece is a classic Witherspoon look. In fact, it’s so classic that current-day Witherspoon is wearing a similar outfit while grading her throwbacks!

Turns out, we aren’t the only ones who noticed the resemblance. Chelsea Handler said, “You’re wearing the same outfit in this video as you were when you were 16, Nancy.” Witherspoon responded, “I love a classic look, Chels!”

So what exactly is this classic look? The retro actress is seen in a traditional white buttoned up shirt, paired with jeans and a black belt. The actress accessorized the look with pearl studded earrings. After saying she looked like “a little old lady” with the pearls, Witherspoon still gave the look an “A” for being classic.

In the next-to-last outfit, Witherspoon showed off a monochromatic look in cherry red. From her lipstick to her toenail polish and everything in between, the actress rocked tailored red pants with a matching button-down cherry top. According to the actress, it’s a great Christmas-themed look.

Witherspoon then aced the fifth piece! Sporting a traditional black turtleneck sweater with matching ankle boots and rocking a plaid red skirt that hits just above the knee, it’s no wonder that the actress gave this look an “A+.” It’s an outfit that has stood the test of time.

