Reese Witherspoon Channels A Grownup Elle Woods In Recent Pink And White Outfit

The talented and fabulous Reese Witherspoon is always a positive source of inspiration. On Instagram, she is frequently sharing her favorite skincare products, must-read books, and charming photos of herself and her family.

She is also a classic style icon and frequently shares stunning looks from her personal clothing line, Draper James. Yet recently, the Big Little Lies actress shared a collection of photos from a quick trip to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Women’s History Month. Mixed in with snaps fancy brunches and smiles with friends was one particular chic ensemble that gave us major Legally Blonde vibes.

A Perfect Day In D.C.

Witherspoon met labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, visited Vice President Harris’ residence, toured the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian, and had some much-needed downtime with her girlfriends. From the pictures, it looks like a little shopping and dining out took place as well.

Her outfit for the occasion is giving us major Elle Woods vibes, and we are totally here for it. Donned head to toe in soft pink with the perfect pop of white, Witherspoon is showing us all how an all-pink look can be classy, powerful, and extremely flattering.

If you want to recreate her Legally Blonde-esque look, we’ve scoured Amazon and found some great pieces. From the on-point jacket to her statement-making purse, we found everything you need to channel your inner Elle Woods.

Get The Look

(Allegra K)

Perfect for crisp spring days, this single-breasted, notched lapel peacoat from Allegra K instantly dresses up any outfit. With a dreamy satin lining and ultra-flattering A-line cut, you’ll look and feel stunning, even if just running errands.

(LISUEYNE)

This pink pantsuit from LISUEYNE has it all! Featuring a fitted straight-legged trouser and double-button blazer, this power suit is equal parts feminine and fierce. With functional slant pockets (hello!) and stunning details like a notched lapel, slimming stitching, and a subtle sheen, this two-piece suit is perfect for lunch meetings and happy hours alike.

(Luvamia)

If you’d rather buy separates, this blazer from Luvamia will do the job nicely! With real pockets, a one-button closure, and a true-to-size fit, this blazer looks as good as it feels. The dusty rose color is great on all skin tones and looks great paired with jeans, trousers, or a shift dress.

(Marycrafts)

These 97% cotton cropped pants from Marycrafts pairs perfectly with the blazer above. The higher rise fits on your true waist and provides a flattering, elongating look. These machine-washable pants will make you feel and look smart. Plus, it’s easy to dress up for the office or dress down with a pair of sneakers and a casual sweater for weekend activities.

(YAMANMAN)

This ultra-soft, lightweight button-down from YAMANMAN comes in sizes double extra small to double extra large. With a spread collar, slip design on the back, and chiffon material, this shirt will look great under a blazer. Wear it tucked in for a more structured style or untucked to make it casual.

(Chinese Laundry)

Chunky heels are in right now, and with the extra support and comfort they provide, we’re not complaining! That’s why we love these adorable Mary Jane pair of pumps from Chinese Laundry. Plus, the rounded toe and ankle strap add both to the style and ease of wear.

(Dream Pairs)

For a more classic looks, these three-inch heels from Dream Pairs are the perfect addition to your Elle Woods-inspired outfit. They even have a padded insole for added comfort. Elegant and stylish, some reviewers recommend going up a half-size for a more comfortable fit.

(ALDO)

Well, hello gorgeous! This beauty of a bag from ALDO is a statement maker all on its own. Made of faux leather, this satchel features a fun scarf detail around the handle and an adjustable strap to wear crossbody or on your shoulder. Great to carry to brunch, a day date, or in the courtroom packed full of all of your necessities. However, we’re not sure if Bruiser would fit.

(Dasein)

For a more subtle look, this vegan leather handbag from Dasien can easily become your new go-to purse. Featuring 3 zippered pockets accordion-style, easily store and find all your necessities in a flash. With timeless gold accents and a detachable strap, you can rock this handbag with just about any look.

