Erika Kirk Was Forced to Miss Turning Point USA Event With Vice President Vance Over ‘Very Serious Threats’

Although she was set to appear alongside Vice President JD Vance at the recent University of Georgia’s Turning Point USA event, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, was forced to cancel her appearance due to threats made against her.

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According to the New York Post, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet confirmed that Erika had to miss the event after she received “very serious threats.”

Kolvet stepped in for the event, telling the crowd, “I’m going to address it right at the front, Mr. Vice President, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately she has received some very serious threats in her direction.”

“It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country,” Kolvet noted. He then claimed that some people have made “part-time jobs out of attacking Erika.”

Vice President Vance seemingly confirmed that he was aware of the threats against Erika and had been worried that the event would be canceled. However, he decided to attend, with Secret Service on high alert.

“Obviously, these guys do a very good job,” the vice president said about his Secret Service detail. “and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family, I’m sure Andrew will fill in, and let’s go and make this an amazing event.”

In a post on X, Erika apologized for not attending the event. “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance,” she stated. “But after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

Republican Pundit Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk For the Appearance Cancellation

While others were understanding of Erika’s event cancellation, Republican pundit Candace Owens was quick to call out her late friend’s widow.

“Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales,” Candace wrote while responding to Erika’s X post. “For the same reason TPFaith had to ‘reschedule’ the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.”

Candace, who was a close friend of Charlie, continued by stating, “People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?”

“The Secret Service sits above your security team,” she pointed out. “Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event.”

She went on to add, “Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t.”