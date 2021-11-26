Reese’s Made A Pie-Sized Peanut Butter Cup, And We Have Thoughts

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are usually the very first to disappear from the Trick or Treat stash. However, as soon as the grumbling over empty Reese’s wrappers began, a mad dash for a more tantalizing Reese’s dessert followed. With spooky season gone, Reese’s ushered in another peanut butter rush with their limited number of giant 9-inch diameter peanut butter cups, dubbed Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie.

No doubt, Reese’s was in it to be the showstopper of the Thanksgiving dessert spread. Despite not being your typical apple or pumpkin pie, Reese’s pie certainly pulls out all the stops. With 3.25 pounds of smooth, rich peanut butter cream and Hershey’s chocolate coating, this pie would be a chocolate and peanut butter lover’s dream.

Reese’s senior brand manager Bo Jones said in a press release, “When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert. At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Nevertheless, this tasty pie was gobbled up long before Thanksgiving Day, as with most Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup treats. It wasn’t surprising, however, since it was a limited-edition product, with only 3,000 Reese’s Pie Cups selling for $44.99 each.

But before you head over to eBay to see if you can snag one of these candy pies for a whopping $400, here are some alternative Reese’s desserts you can prepare this Thanksgiving that are sure to be more tasty than a giant slab of chocolate and peanut butter.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

While a homemade chocolate peanut butter pie may not be a Reese’s Thanksgiving pie, it elicits all the flavors you love in a more delectable form. In this mouth-watering chocolate peanut butter pie, Reese’s cups top a creamy peanut butter filling and an Oreo cookie crust. With only eight ingredients, this simple no-bake pie is a must-have no-fuss dessert any time of year.

Homemade Reese’s Bars

Whether pie or bar, it doesn’t matter, just as long as it has Reese’s flavor! If this describes you, you’ll swoon over these easy five-ingredient homemade Reese’s bars.

Reviews swear that these peanut butter bars taste just like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups! Fortunately, you only need five ingredients to make these dreamy bad boys; butter, graham crackers, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and chocolate chips. But be warned, they won’t last long!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge

Time is of the essence! The only thing easier than preparing Reese’s peanut butter fudge is unwrapping a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Only three ingredients are required to make this creamy fudge: peanut butter cups, sweetened condensed milk, and chocolate chips.

