Redlands, California Man Accused Of Murdering Elderly Couple Allegedly Killed Them Over Hot Dog

A 62-year-old California man, Michael Royce Sparks, was accused of murdering his neighbors, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, 79 and 73, respectively, over a hot dog. Allegedly, Sparks killed and then mutilated and dismembered the elderly couple at a Redlands nudist resort.

According to the Press-Telegram, the incident took place back in August 2024 at the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in Redlands, California. During a court hearing on Monday, June 16, an Olive Dell neighbor testified that Sparks “hated” the Menards, following multiple confrontations between the man and the elderly couple.

Detective Thomas Williams revealed that, following his arrest, Sparks allegedly revealed gruesome and troubling details to a fellow inmate at the West Valley Detention Center.

What led to the brutal deaths of the Menards was, apparently, a hot dog. According to Williams, Daniel purchased the hot dog for Sparks, which angered the 62-year-old.

“He said Mr. Sparks felt that the hot dog was a jab at him, making him feel like he was worth only a dollar hot dog, and that’s what set him off that day,” Williams added during the court hearing.

Sparks then allegedly told his fellow inmate that, following the hot dog interaction, he went outside and “struck Mr. Menard in the head until his head caved in.” Stephanie Menard, in shock, came out of their residence, yelling, “No! No!”

‘Chopped Up My Neighbors’

Then, Sparks allegedly used a rake, a hoe, and a hammer to strike both Stephanie and Daniel Menard. Williams then testified that, as per the inmate’s account, Sparks shared that he took the Menards to a concrete bunker underneath his trailer. There, the man allegedly dismembered Stephania and mutilated Daniel.

Additionally, Sparks allegedly drowned the elderly couple’s Shi Tzu, Cuddles, in a sink, according to Williams’ testimony.

After going missing for four days, on August 29, Sparks allegedly messaged family members, admitting to the brutal killings.

“Chopped up my neighbors. Didn’t know I had it in me. SNAPPED,” Sparks allegedly messaged to one of his former co-workers, Gale Hedelberg.

“Committing suicide today. Take care. Bye,” he allegedly wrote in a separate message.

At the same time, police were going house to house in search of the Menards. Eventually, they were made aware of the messages and told Sparks to come out of his home. Sparks refused, and police used a tractor to tear his trailer apart.

Sparks was in his bunker, holding a long rifle. He attempted to take his own life, but the rifle jammed.

Following the hearing, Superior Court Judge Alexander R. Martinez ruled that Michael Royce Sparks will be tried on two charges of murder and one count of animal cruelty.