Husband Asked Wife To ‘Sleep On The Floor’ So His Friend Could Share The Bed With Him On Vacation

If anything is certain, people go to Reddit under the oddest circumstances. There was the husband who sneakily invited his mother to go on vacation with his family. Then, there was the husband who hinted at sleeping with his sister-in-law instead of paying for IVF. And, of course, there was the husband who sided with his mother instead of his wife when caring for their newborn. If you haven’t noticed, there seems to be a constant theme.

A Redditor, we’ll call her Olivia, was recently put into a strange situation that caused her to leave a “couples vacation” in which, it turned out, she was the third wheel. In this story, Olivia and her husband, “Ben” are planning to go on a three-day vacation out of state.

There’s just one problem, though. Ben doesn’t want to go without his BFF, Carl. It seems that three days away from Carl isn’t in the cards. So, what does Ben do? The answer is clear. He should obviously invite Carl on a romantic getaway with him and his wife.

The Backstory Of ‘Carl’

So, if it’s not evident, Ben and Carl are BFFs. But these guys aren’t teenagers or in their early 20s. They’re in their 30s, an age when family tends to come before friendships and other relationships.

According to Olivia, Ben and Carl “do everything together.” Ben has even called Carl his “nicotine because he misses him and wants to spend time with him.”

And sadly, Carl’s wife recently passed away from cancer. At first, Olivia said that Carl became distant after her death, but more recently Ben and Carl have been spending more time together. Ben brings Carl food and even bought him new clothes.

We aren’t here to say that friendships aren’t important, because they are. And men having solid friendships is great. Friendships are even more important when one is grieving or having a difficult time. And all of this (aside from the nicotine comment) doesn’t sound so strange. That is, until the vacation.

The Vacation From Hell

Olivia booked one room for a romantic beach vacay with her husband, Ben. Because, of course. Why would you book more than one room, or have more than one bed, when you and your spouse are going on vacation? But, Olivia is blindsided when on their way out of town her husband makes a pitstop to pick up Carl to go on their vacation, too.

Ben tells Olivia that Carl “needs” this vacation. According to Olivia, money is tight, and since his wife’s death, Carl hasn’t worked. So, a room for two now becomes a room for three. Olivia doesn’t go into detail on what they did on the first day of their vacation.

But, apparently, she was either tired or just tired of being the third wheel because she states, “I was in bed when my husband and Carl got back, I got woken up by my husband telling me to get out of bed and sleep on the mattress he put for me on the floor and he and Carl would take the bed.” Ummmm. What?!

So, of course, Olivia tells Carl to leave the room. After a short argument with Ben, she gets dressed and goes home. Ben tells her that she’s being “irrational” and even Carl throws in that she’s “making a non-issue an issue.”

We have to side with Olivia.

A Troubled Relationship

A large majority of the commenters on the thread think that Ben and Carl are having an affair. Or, at least, Ben has romantic feelings for Carl. Whether or not Carl knows, we’re unsure. Many comments sounded something like this, “Yeah, this marriage has a third wheel, and sorry to say, it’s not Carl.”

Another commenter noted that in the original post “Olivia” never stated their gender. So, honestly “Olivia” could be “Oliver” and the whole scenario could be explained a little more easily.

One stated, “It occurs to me that OP never stated that they were a woman (unless they edited their post later). It doesn’t change the fact that the husband is sleeping with Carl though.”

If something is going on between Carl and Ben, it is unlikely that Ben is going to willingly fess up. It sounds like Olivia is going to have to initiate some difficult conversations with Ben.

For starters, the deception and total disregard for her feelings should be addressed. We’re also not sure if Ben and Carl finished the vacation on their own or followed Olivia home on the first night. However, when Ben got home he told Olivia that she had “acted abhorrently and disgustingly” and ruined the trip for everyone.

We hope Olivia reminds him of everything he did to make sure the trip was a non-starter from the beginning. Maybe the two can work it out. Maybe not. But, it’s clear that Ben needs to take a step away from his friend if he wants his marriage to work.

