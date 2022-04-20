Rebel Wilson Warns ‘Don’t Be Scammed,’ Denies Using This Diet Method

Rebel Wilson’s stunning weight loss has been making headlines ever since the actress announced that she was working on improving her health. However, she’s denying that a certain dieting method had anything to do with it.

Wilson Denies Using Myar Method Diet

The Daily Mail recently reported that Wilson used the Mayr Method diet to lose weight. The diet focuses on improving your gut health by eliminating certain foods from your diet to help your digestive health, like dairy, caffeine, and gluten. The diet also gives tips on incorporating “mindful eating practices,” like chewing food thoroughly and avoiding distractions while eating.

While the diet is popular—it was originally developed in the 1920s—Wilson is not one of the people using it. The actress recently took to Instagram to deny the reports that she was following the Mayr Method.

“This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram Story over a screenshot of the Daily Mail article. In a follow-up post, she said that she has “NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills.”

“If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam – do not send it to me as a DM – report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it,” the actress told fans. “If I’m endorsing something you’ll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media.”

Wilson thanked her fans for their support and expressed her displeasure at the fact that there are so many fake stories going around with her name on them. “It’s really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways,” she finished. “Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo.”

The Actress’ Health Journey

The actress began her fitness journey in January 2020, starting what she dubbed her “Year of Health.” By November, Wilson revealed that she had reached her goal weight. Wilson’s desire to get fit was brought on by her struggle with fertility. She has been very transparent about her efforts to start a family, even sharing her decision to freeze her eggs at age 40. While many celebrities push certain diets and weight-loss plans, Wilson has made it very clear she is not one of them.

More News From Suggest

The Surprising Reason Rebel Wilson Got Into Acting



Why George Clooney Keeps A Photo Of Himself In His Biggest Box Office Bomb



Kaley Cuoco Reveals ‘Special’ Guest Who’s Living With Her Temporarily Following Karl Cook Split

