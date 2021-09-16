Rebel Wilson Criticized For ‘Tone Deaf’ 9/11 Post

Rebel Wilson is facing criticism over a September 11 post featuring New York City but not appearing to honor the 2001 terrorism attack plaguing the East Coast’s biggest metropolis 20 years ago. The 41-year-old actress, largely making headlines this year for her 70-pound weight loss, took a break from showing off her stunning swimsuit body three days ago, with photos seeing her thank NYC – she didn’t get much love back, though.

The photos are black-and-white and open with a shot of Wilson in a plunging strappy top as a waterside setting took in NYC’s iconic high-rise horizon. Rebel Wilson was pouting in shades and wearing Air Buds, with subsequent photos showing the Aussie in all-black leggings look as she stood by a railing – once again, she was backed by New York City’s buildings and water.

Also sharing baseball stadium snaps, the Olly partner captioned the post:

“Whether it’s a walk down to the Statue of Liberty from my New York home, a concert in Central Park, an amazing Broadway show, a Yankees or Mets game, going to the US Open, ice-skating at Rockefeller center – New York is a city that’s incredible and alive in every way.”

Proud To Be A New Yorker

The Pitch Perfect star, who said she’s “proud” to live in NYC and used a green heart emoji as she said she “[loves]” it, also recalled waiting in the snow to meet Whoopi Goldberg as she said New York has “taught me a lot.”

“I’m yours forever,” the actress continued: “I celebrate you and your resilience.” The post, which gained a like from newly-married actress Lily Collins has, however, sparked backlash.

“Sometimes it’s not about you. Sorry,” a popular comment reads. “No 9-11 tribute though??” another asked. More after the photos, where you can swipe for the gallery.

Fans Defending Her

While some followers deemed the post “tone deaf,” not everyone wanted to see Wilson bashed. “Says the person on HER page. wow,” one fan replied. Another, meanwhile, suggested that Wilson appearing to barely mention the 9/11 atrocities wasn’t intentional.

“Of course this 20 year anniversary is very hard for Americans and seeing rebel make no mention of it, would sting. I really don’t think it’s intentional though … but then, I don’t know her personally so I can’t say,” they wrote.

Wilson, who was thanked for the “kind words” by some fans, does not appear to have addressed the backlash. Despite the shade, her post managed to top 100,000 likes.