Celebrity Couple Dealing With Fake Divorce and Restraining Order Filings by Obsessed Fan

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have faced a series of disputed court filings that they say someone submitted in Lena’s name, including a divorce petition and a temporary restraining order.

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The latest development, per TMZ, came August 17, when a judge dissolved the temporary restraining order against Adam22 (Adam John Grandmaison) after the couple appeared in court by Zoom. Lena The Plug (Lena Nersesian) told the judge that she did not file the request and asked the court to dismiss it. The judge granted her request and ended the order.

The legal saga began in June, when a divorce petition appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court under Lena’s legal name. The filing sought a divorce from Adam22 and requested custody of their young daughter, according to TMZ. Lena quickly denied filing the petition and said someone had used her identity.

Influencer Couple Hit By Sudden Restraining Order And Divorce Paperwork

Lena said she discovered rejected divorce paperwork in her mailbox. She said the documents used her name and address and contained what she described as a forged signature. She also said the paperwork included a $435 check from a man whose name she recognized.

Lena developed a theory about the person behind the filings. She said a man may believe that he has a relationship with her because someone has been impersonating her online. She said that person may have convinced him that she faced danger in her marriage and needed help escaping Adam22.

Lena also said the man had contacted police for wellness checks because of those alleged concerns. She denied the claims about abuse and said the couple remained together. Adam22 also publicly backed her account and said the couple had no marital dispute.

The situation escalated in July. Someone claiming to be Lena filed a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against Adam22. The filing accused him of forcing Lena to perform sexual acts with other men for money and sought control of her social-media and OnlyFans accounts. A court initially granted the temporary order.

Lena The Plug and Adam22 continue to fight against the imposter. For now, no names have been dropped, and the couple remain frustrated with the police.