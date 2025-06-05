Reality TV Star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis Dead at 44

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, former star of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 44.

Her brother Jay confirmed to The Shade Room that the reality personality died on May 30.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time,” her brother told the outlet. “All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”

He said the family will honor Lewis’s life with a Zoom memorial service. Per The Shade Room, her family will not be discussing her cause of death.

Her funeral service is scheduled for June 11 at the Earl M. Temple Memorial Chapel in Oklahoma City, according to her obituary.

Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis’s Brother Pays Tribute to Her On Social Media

Her brother, Elijah Inegbedion, later posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

“Been at a loss for words for some days now,” he began. “And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous.”

“Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis,” he added. “You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of.”

“Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”

Lewis made her first appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta during her relationship with rapper Yung Joc and later became a supporting cast member in season 4, according to TMZ.

She owned three businesses: a real estate investment firm, a consulting agency, and a financial services company.