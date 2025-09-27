Reality TV Star Hospitalized at 33 Weeks Pregnant

Pregnant reality TV personality Claudia Fogarty recently recounted a “very scary” 48 hours in the hospital after her water broke unexpectedly.

Videos by Suggest

The Love Island star, 33 weeks pregnant with her first child, described the hospital stay as a “whirlwind,” according to the UK outlet The Sun.

The 31-year-old, who is dating pro soccer player Ollie Crankshaw, was getting her eyelashes done when she felt a trickle of liquid. After speaking with Ollie and her mother, she called the maternity unit. They advised the reality TV personality to come in to get checked out.

Image via Instagram / Claudia Fogarty

In the hospital parking lot, her water broke, causing her to panic. Doctors admitted her for at least 48 hours in case she went into labor.

“It’s scary now because there’s no water,” she detailed from her hospital bed in a social media post. “My bump has shrunk in size. That scared me. She’s fine. I had a scan.”

“This baby’s coming a lot earlier than I thought,” she added.

Doctors said it could be up to two weeks before the baby arrives, but Fogarty hopes the baby stays “in her tummy for as long as possible.”

“It’s been a lot and very overwhelming,” she admitted. “I’m a lot calmer today. You just don’t think these things happen to you.”

“Nothing in the house is ready; I’ve got no early baby stuff,” she admitted.

Claudia Fogarty Asked Reality TV Fans for Health Advice Shortly Before Her Hospitalization

Just before going to the hospital, Fogarty sought advice from her followers about her pregnancy side effects.

“My feet and legs are so swollen. Please tell me this is normal?” she asked her followers, per The Sun.

Image via Instagram / Claudia Fogarty

According to The Sun, citing health experts, swelling during pregnancy is normal, especially in the legs, ankles, feet, and fingers. It tends to worsen later in the day and as the pregnancy progresses.

Fogarty announced her relationship with Ollie Crankshaw in September 2023, stating she had “finally found my happiness” after appearing on the reality TV fan favorite show Love Island.