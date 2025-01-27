Reality TV Star Shown Assaulting Man in Surveillance Footage: Details on Alexis Skyy’s Case

A surveillance camera seemingly caught Love & Hip Hop cast member Alexis Skyy assaulting a male acquaintance this past fall.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the footage shows the reality TV star with her former associate, Anthony Gaskin. The duo first appeared to have a heated argument before Skyy punched Gaskin.

The surveillance footage also showed two other people beating Gaskin in the hallway. He was eventually thrown to the floor.

Following the physical altercation, Gaskin told law enforcement that Skyy had been harassing him days before the incident. The reality TV star was then named a suspect for a simple assault in the initial police report.

Skyy had allegedly left the scene before officers arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, Skyy allegedly justified the incident by stating Gaskin had attacked her in front of her daughter, Lay, three weeks before the hallway altercation.

Gaskin has denied Skyy’s claims but stated he simply criticized her parenting skills.

Skyy previously spoke out about her relationship with Gaskin.

“Anthony was not my best friend and was never my best friend – number one,” she stated.

The reality TV star then said that she first met Gaskin at a hair salon. He then offered to be her assistant. She noted that she did not research his “history” before hiring him. She claimed she opened her “doors” and home to Gaskin.

However, the relationship eventually turned sour, with other people warning Skyy about Gaskin.

“After several people in the industry have called me… And told me to stay away from you,” Skyy continued while referring to Gaskin. “And I let you live with me for six months, okay?”

Skyy then accused Gaskin of stealing some items and using her credit card inappropriately. She is now planning to seek legal action against Gaskin.

The reality TV star has acknowledged the surveillance video footage and told the Shade Room that she was “not proud” of how the clip made her “look.” She then argued it was “unfair” that only one part of the incident was released.

“It’s actually sad that I had this anger from him attacking [at] my home in front of Lay,” she explained. “And talking about my daughter and my parenting when I’m a great mom. I do my best [to take] care of Lay [and] making sure she strives.”

Skyy then stated that her “growth” requires her to be a better person when “these types of situations happen.” She acknowledged that she does need to think before she takes accountability for allowing Gaskin in her life. The reality TV star defends her action by stating she was defending herself.

“I’m a woman at the end of the day,” she added. “It’s unfair that one side is being [shown], but… I just want to put this to rest.”

Gaskin’s legal team also released a statement. “The video involving Ms. Alexis Skyy that was somehow released yesterday speaks for itself. Mr. Gaskin will be dealing with this matter in due course. He would like people to respect his privacy at this time.”