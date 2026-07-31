Reality TV Show Competitor and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Together

The Big Brother family is growing by one more. Keanu Soto, who appeared on the show’s 27th season, is going to be a dad.

Videos by Suggest

Soto made the announcement alongside his girlfriend Britnee via Instagram on July 25.

In the short clip, Soto stands with his back to the camera while Britnee places a pair of baby booties over his shoulder followed by a strip of sonogram images.

He then turns his hat around to reveal that it says “Dad,” while she pops over his shoulder in a matching hat that says “Mom.”

“👼🏽❤️ 1/?/2027,” he captioned the post.

The well wishes flooded the comment section, including congratulatory messages from some of Soto’s fellow Big Brother alums.

CBS

“Wow! 😍how exciting congratulations to you and and @brit.senn about to be one badass bundle of joy 😤😤 LFG!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” season 20 winner Kaycee Clark wrote.

Kelley Jorgensen, one of Soto’s former housemates, wrote “I’m so happy for you guys 🥹 congrats Brit and Keanu! 💙💙💙 See I can keep a secret! part 2.”

“The best news is finally out!!! Congrats y’all 🍼🚼💛,” Morgan Pope wrote, while Lauren Domingue wrote, “ahhh congratulations!!!💓💓💓.”

Even though he placed fifth on his season, Soto was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest while on the show.

Next, he will be participating in the upcoming season of The Challenge.

While Soto doesn’t usually share pictures or videos of his family, his girlfriend Britnee, a cheer coach and personal trainer, shares glimpses of their life together on her Instagram.

She also shared the pregnancy announcement, writing “On track to be the funniest and most embarrassing parents on the planet.”

In April, she shared a carousel of pictures featuring Soto and her two children from a previous relationship.

“April Recap 📸 the last 2 pictures are the best 🤣,” she wrote.