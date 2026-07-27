Reality TV Personality With 7 Kids Wants to Have More

Despite a major health scare after her last delivery, reality star Erin Bates isn’t saying no to having more children.

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The 35-year-old Bringing Up Bates star did a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories on July 15, People reported. A fan asked if she would have more kids if her health allowed it, and Bates enthusiastically replied.

“Without a doubt, yes!” Bates, who shares seven children with husband Chad Paine, replied. “We both just love kids and consider it our highest calling to raise them to know and love Jesus. Maybe adoption in the future… I don’t know! 🫶🏼 I’m so thankful for the children the Lord gave us.”

The couple welcomed their youngest, son Henry Blythe, on August 25, 2025. They announced his birth on Instagram two days later with a picture of Bates holding the newborn moments after giving birth.

“After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived. Henry Blythe was born August 25th,” she captioned the post. “Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications. We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy.”

Days after announcing the birth of their son, Chad shared a shocking update on Instagram. He said his wife was “fighting through” postpartum complications.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers,” he explained.

Three days later in yet another update on Instagram, Chad revealed that Erin had a “lengthy and severe seizure” the previous night.

“Up to this point, Erin’s infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears,” he wrote. He added that she remained in the ICU while doctors ran scans and tests to determine what was happening.

On September 13, Erin marked her return home with an Instagram post.

“After almost three weeks in the hospital, I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies. We don’t have all the answers yet, and I still don’t have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing—especially the gift of being together again.”