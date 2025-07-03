‘We Are Adding to Our Little Family’: Another Reality TV Personality Reveals Pregnancy

A reality TV personality announced late last month that she is pregnant with her second child.

Shaughna Phillips, who rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2020, shared the big news with the Mirror. “We’re so happy to announce we are adding to our little family,” she stated. “Lucia is going to be the best big sister and is really excited to have a new baby brother or sister arrive later this year.”

She also told the media outlet that she got pregnant the very first time her ovulation period had coincided with Webb being home.

“It was the first time that my ovulation window coincided with Billy being home,” she explained. “I was like, ‘You know what? Why not? Let’s see.’ – And literally, the next day, I said to Billy, ‘I think I’m pregnant.'”

The reality TV personality also announced she’s pregnant in a super cute reel on Instagram. The clip showed multiple tests show “pregnant” results, and her daughter Lucia wearing a shirt that reads “In my big sister era.”

“Adding a little more love to our family,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The Reality TV Personality is Pregnant As Her Partner Serves Time in Prison

The reality TV star is pregnant as her partner, Billy Webb, remains behind bars. He was previously sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply 4.5kg of cocaine worth at least £360,000.

According to the Daily Mail, Webb is being held in a Category D prison. He is allowed home visits for a few days a month. Phillips recently stated she hopes that Webb will be granted early release before the birth.

“I know the date he’s due to be home,” she told New! Magazine. “But I’m not saying anything, just because anything could happen. But hopefully [he] will be fully home before my baby is due.”

She then said that she’s looking forward to having “someone there” during the labor, as Webb missed the newborn experiences with their eldest child.