Reality TV Legend Reveals Devastating Health Update: ‘I’m Terrified’

A reality TV favorite just shared some heartbreaking health news from a recent doctor’s visit in an emotional social media post.

In a tearful TikTok video on Jan. 21, Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed her ongoing health struggles. She shared that she has been dealing with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells for about four years, which recently led her to undergo a colposcopy and biopsy.

“The results came back. The doctor called and said, ‘Not looking great.’ He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix,” the reality TV personality explained. She added that she will need a cone biopsy under anesthesia for further testing.

“I’m terrified. It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about,” she continued.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Admits Her Possible Hysterectomy is ‘Scary’

The 38-year-old mother of three explained that if her second biopsy results are also abnormal, she may need a hysterectomy.

“Obviously, I’m done having kids, but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary,” a candid Polizzi admitted. “Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me.”

“But whatever to keep me healthy and safe to be here for my kids that I have now,” she said. Polizzi shares three children with her husband, Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.

Polizzi added she’s “scared and freaking out,” and hopes sharing her story will help her connect with other women in similar situations. She admitted that fear caused her to delay routine exams and urged others not to make the same mistake.

“The reason why my doctor’s on my ass all the time is because I waited. I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results, but also because I didn’t want to feel the pain. I didn’t want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this,” she confessed.

The reality TV icon also shared that she made the video to encourage women to prioritize getting their Pap smears.

“Just making this video to spread awareness to make sure you get your pap smears. And if your doctor calls you to do it again, do it. Make sure you’re fine and prevent all the bad things that could happen, like cervical cancer,” she urged her over 4.1 million TikTok followers.

Polizzi concluded by saying she’s leaning on family and friends for support. “Being a woman is not easy, and this is definitely a scary thing. I know I’m going to be fine. It’s just scary.”

“Ladies, we are in this together 🙏🏽,” she wrote alongside the footage.