reality-tv-star-claims-ex-husband-solicited-neighbor-to-kill-her

Reality TV star Lia Jones has accused her ex-husband, Colin Dias, of soliciting a neighbor to kill her.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jones filed a domestic violence restraining order against Dias, claiming that he had asked a neighbor, “What would it cost to get rid of [her]?”

Jones alleged that the neighbor told her that Dias had said he could get a “clean gun” to have her killed. She also said her ex is “actively looking and recruiting to have it done.”

The reality TV star, who appeared on Married to Medicine: Los Angeles alongside Dias, further claimed that there is a history of violence with her ex. She also cited a restraining order that was granted five years ago against Dias after he allegedly hit her with a belt and dragged her by the hair.

Jones noted Dias’ “deep hatred” for her has “shifted to control and obsession.” She claimed that he has the “means and desire” to commission a murder.

Although her request has been denied, the court stated a formal hearing was required to address the petition. The hearing has been scheduled for August 5.

Along with the restraining order request, Jones requested that the court allow her to sell a home she claims her ex forced her to sign over to him. She said he forced her to do so in order for her to have access to their shared children.

The request has been denied as well. However, there is a hearing set for the situation.

Jones and Dias, who have been divorced since 2023.

Dias Has Denied Jones’ Claims

Meanwhile, Dias has denied the allegations Jones made in her restraining order request.

In a statement to TMZ, Dias’ attorney, Robert Eisfelder, called out Jones’ claims. He pointed out the former couple is involved in a custody modification situation. He noted that Jones has a history of domestic violence.

The attorney cited Dias’ allegation that Jones had punched him in the stomach with a closed fist in 2021. He had been recovering from surgery at the time and alleged Jones stated, “I wish you would die.”

That same year, Jones allegedly attacked Dias in front of their children. During the order, Dias claimed his ex threatened to “put two bullets” in his head. He was granted a criminal protective order against Jones in 2022. She was arrested that same year for allegedly violating it.

Jones responded by sharing in a statement, “What I and my family have gone through since being made aware of the very serious situation of my life and safety being compromised has been extremely challenging and caused so much distress.”

“I am confident that once the courts review the totality of texts, witnesses statements and first hand accounts, there will be sufficient evidence that can’t be refuted,” she added.