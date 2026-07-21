reality-tv-couple-separates-after-27-year-marriage.

A fan-favorite reality TV couple has separated after nearly three decades together and sharing one daughter.

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Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn Trujillo have split after nearly 30 years together, Page Six reports. The news comes weeks after Katsanevas notably skipped posting on Instagram for their 27th wedding anniversary.

Katsanevas and Trujillo married in June 1999 and share a 15-year-old daughter, Elektra. The pair also co-founded Lunatic Fringe Salon that same year.

“They have separated officially months ago but are focused on Elektra and trying to stay civil co-parents,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE. “Their business together is a big priority for them as well; that’s what they’re trying to figure out.”

Reality TV couple Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo in 2013. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

It seems the cameras caught more than just drama this season… Katsanevas, 52, and Trujillo’s marital troubles played out during filming for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City earlier this year. Her costars were apparently the first to know the couple had called it quits, a source close to the cast told PEOPLE.

Both PEOPLE and Page Six point out that during Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Katsanevas’ first full-time season, she found herself at the center of rumors that Trujillo had been cheating on her with several men. Unsurprisingly, she was not thrilled about her co-stars fanning the flames, viewing it as a direct attack on her relationship. Trujillo denied the allegations.

Just Last Year, Angie Katsanevas Gushed About Her ‘Romance Novel’ Husband

Meanwhile, the reality TV couple was singing a different tune just last year.

“A Hair Affair🤍🤍🤍 #26YEARS,” gushed alongside several candid throwback photos of the duo back in June 2025.

“Seems like yesterday I booked an appointment for a blowdry with this dreamy guy I saw on the cover of a romance novel in the grocery store checkout,” she added. “Long hair like Fabio, big muscles, and known to be lethal with scissors. The rest is HAIRstory❤️.”

Despite her kind words, The Sun reports that she’s the one who set the separation in motion.

“Angie is the one who called it off,” an alleged insider told the outlet. “[They] have been trying to maintain a happier public image for both their business and the show.”

According to an insider, the couple “didn’t want to hide anything or come off as liars,” but have struggled to navigate the public fallout of a 30-year relationship ending. “The decision wasn’t made lightly,” the source adds, “and most importantly, they want to protect their daughter and their business.” That’s why, the source explains, things have been kept so close to the chest.

As for the swirling cheating rumors, a separate source told The Sun, “There is no merit to any affair.”