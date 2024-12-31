Reality Star Lynn Ban Details Terrifying Ski Accident That Forced Her To Undergo Emergency Brain Surgery

Bling Empire star Lynn Ban took to social media on Monday to detail a scary ski accident that led to emergency brain surgery.

“In a blink of an eye … life can change,” the fashion designer captioned a series of photos from her hospital bed.

“Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life,” Ban wrote. She also shared some pics from the happier moments before her wreck.

‘Bling Empire’ star Lynn Ban shares how a suggestion from ski patrol saved her life after Aspen accident.

“At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom.”

Ban continued, sharing how she went to get checked out by ski patrol just to “[err] on the side of caution.”

“They assessed me and I was cleared,” she recounted. “I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I I go to the hospital for a cat scan. This saved my life.”

Ban and partner Jett Kain then took a taxi to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a brain bleed and immediately airlifted to a trauma hospital.

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side,” she shared.

‘Bling Empire’ star Lynn Ban in her hospital bed. (photo: Lynn Ban/Instagram)

“There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️ and support my family and friends 🙏🏼,” Ban concluded. “GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏼. Grateful and blessed to see the new year 🎉🙌🏻.”

Prior to the accident, Ban shared a Western-style photo shoot from Aspen, with the caption, “Pony Up.”