John Lennon’s Son Julian, 61, Reveals He Underwent Hours-Long Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Scare

Julian Lennon is opening up about a recent cancer scare.

The son of late Beatles legend John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, took to X on Thursday, to reveal how his Christmas plans were waylaid by a melanoma scare and an emergency operation.

The 61-year-old detailed how he visited his regular dermatologist in Los Angeles before flying to New York City to do press for his latest book of photography.

Julian Lennon previously had a cancerous mole removed from his head in 2020.

“After having just finished [Good Morning America], I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!,” Lennon recalled

“So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done.”

“[I] went directly from LAX airport, to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess, who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day – clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer,” he continued. “The operation was a success, but we have yet to have the results of the biopsy, which we may not receive before Christmas.”

Lennon previously had a cancerous mole removed from his head in 2020. He concluded his update by urging his followers to get checked out by a dermatologist themselves.

“One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr Tim has saved the day… So finger’s crossed for now.”

“I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor,” he urged. “It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done.”