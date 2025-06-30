Reality Star Charged With Cutting Her Boyfriend’s Head Off

As previously reported, a Beauty and the Geek reality star was arrested after allegedly murdering her partner in Australia. Details have now emerged, with authorities identifying the suspect as Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser. Furthermore, it is alleged that Chesser decapitated her partner, Julian Story, after killing him.

According to The Telegraph, officers found Story inside a Port Lincoln home on Thursday, June 19. It had been set on fire. His charred remains were also dismembered, as his head was nowhere to be found.

A South Australia Police statement details that investigators believe that Story was killed on Tuesday, June 17, at around midnight.

Two days after the grisly discovery, Chesser was arrested and charged with murder. Court documents obtained by the outlet detail that the reality star was found in the property’s back garden. She was in a “catatonic and unresponsive state.”

In addition to the murder charge, Chesser was also charged with disposing of human remains to pervert the course of justice and assaulting a police officer.

Gruesome Search

Currently, Julian Story’s head is missing. Authorities are urging the public to help locate it to bring peace to Story’s family.

“While I won’t provide any further detail about that at this time, I can tragically say that we have not recovered the head of Julian Story,” Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said in a Friday press conference.

“Recovering Julian’s head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us.”

Story’s family shared a statement with South Australia Police, thanking them for their “compassion and professionalism.”

“We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos,” the family said. “Your prayers, presence, and quiet strength mean more than words can say.”

Chesser’s sister, who chose to remain unnamed, talked with the Daily Mail and said that the reality star had endured a “life of trauma and abuse” that has “fried her brain.”

“Please report how my sister is in a mental psychosis,” the sister added. “This is not her. She would never do these things.”

CCTV footage released by local police shows a woman, allegedly Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, walking her dogs after allegedly murdering Julian Story. She is shown in black, covering her head, walking on the pavement.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Chesser was a contestant on Beaty and the Geek in 2010. The reality show pairs up attractive women with socially awkward men to compete in challenges.