Reality Show Singer Accused of Shoplifting From Target

Antonella M. Barba, best known for making the top 16 on season six of American Idol in 2007, is facing shoplifting charges in New Jersey.

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The 39-year-old, who lives in East Orange, was caught shoplifting at a Target in the Seaview Square Shopping Center on Route 66 in Ocean Township, according to police, NJ.com reported.

Police say she stole and concealed merchandise that valued less than $200. According to municipal court records, she pleaded not guilty.

Antonella Barba at the opening of the 4th location of the Village Pourhouse on Nov. 11, 2010 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to a probable cause affidavit, Township police were called to the Target around 3:19 p.m. on August 10 after a shoplifting report.

Police said that loss prevention employees reviewed camera footage that showed Barba concealing merchandise in a bag when going in and out of both a fitting room and a restroom. During their investigation, police saw Barba leave the bathroom and exit the store.

She was approached by police as she was leaving the store with the stolen items in a bag, the affidavit says.

Court records show Barba is scheduled to appear in Ocean Township Municipal Court on November 18.

This isn’t Barba’s first run-in with the law. In 2018, she was charged with drug trafficking by federal authorities. The following year, she was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.