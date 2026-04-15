‘Real Housewives’ Star Visits ER After Garlic Mishap

A former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills landed in the emergency room after following medical advice she found on social media, highlighting growing concerns about viral health trends.

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Brandi Glanville, 53, shared the time she put a little too much faith into a cold remedy she saw online. Somehow, she thought it would be a good idea to stick a clove of garlic in her ear.

The Housewives star spoke about the incident in her Unfiltered podcast and shared a snippet of it on Instagram.

Glanville said that she received a cold, and was quick to look up cures online. She didn’t elaborate on how it happened, but she abruptly dropped that a piece of garlic became lodged in her ear, prompting a visit to the Emergency Room.

“On Easter, I didn’t do anything because of the garlic in my ear,” she said. “I was trying to get it out. It really went down further, and I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out.”

She then issued her warning, “I was just trying to clear my sinuses. It’s online. Don’t listen to people online.”

Brandi Glanville Initially Put The Garlic Up Her Nose

In a twist, she then revealed that she initially tried putting the garlic in her nose. But due to burning, she moved it to her ear.

“It was burning too much so I moved it to my ear. It was like burning my skin because I’d just lasered it.”

The garlic remedy has gained traction on social media, where users claim it can clear sinuses. However, doctors note that any perceived effect may result from irritation rather than actual relief. In some cases, such practices can worsen symptoms or lead to complications requiring professional care.

If you ever see a health hack online, please try your best to verify it. Do a little research on Google to find out what doctors advise. And please, don’t mess around with garlic. It may be a superfood, but it must be used sensibly.