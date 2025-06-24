‘Real Housewives’ Star Allegedly ‘Banned’ From SoulCycle For Acting Inappropriately With Her Boyfriend During Class

A Real Housewives star has reportedly been banned from SoulCycle after she allegedly acted inappropriately with her boyfriend during a class.

During an upcoming episode of the Cult of Body & Soul podcast, host Jess Rothschild spoke to a former SoulCycle instructor who claimed a Real Housewives of New York City star was banned from the fitness company’s East 63rd Street location because she was “talking so loudly throughout the entire class to the point that it was so disruptive.”

The ex-instructor refused to reveal which Real Housewives castmate was banned from SoulCycle. However, she shared another reason why the reality TV star was banned. “She was making out with her boyfriend in the front row,” the ex-instructor stated. “Doing a whole bunch of things up there.”

“And then when the studio manager came up to them afterwards and was like ‘hi,” the former SoulCycle instructor said. “It wasn’t an initial ban. They were like, ‘just to really establish the rules… if you’re in the front row, we really want you following along with the class, we try not to have people talking.'”

However, the studio manager’s comment didn’t sit well with the reality TV star. “This former ‘New York City Real Housewife’ started grilling the manager,” the ex-instructor alleged. “Ripping into her, pulls the whole ‘Do you know who I am?’ situation… And the manager ended up calling corporate, and that woman ended up being banned.”

Bravo Fans Speculate Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star Was Banned From SoulCycle

Just after the news that a Real Housewives star was banned from a SoulCycle location, Bravo fans quickly took to social media to share which castmate they believe it was.

“It was Sonja [Morgan],” one fan stated on Reddit. “She was making out with a guy during class. I’m sure there were other instances of bad behavior.”

Another fan also agreed that they believed it was Morgan as well. “Ramona [Singer] is a good Catholic girl, so she wouldn’t do that,” the fan wrote. “Maybe Sonja? But I can’t see her working out.”

A fellow fan then added, “I can’t picture Sonja in a SoulCycle class.”