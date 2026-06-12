‘Real Housewives’ Daughter Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

The daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star is facing a legal drama of her own, having been recently arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.

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Teresa Giudice’s 20-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident on May 14, reports The Sun.

According to the outlet, a police source claimed that Milania Giudice, the third daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, was arrested by Montville Township Police at 6:12 p.m. on May 14. She was charged with “simple assault” and “purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury.” A court spokesperson confirmed the case has been classified as domestic violence.

Montville Township’s Chief of Police told The Sun they “received a report of a dispute at a residence in town.”

“The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault, in violation of a Disorderly Persons Offense,” they added.

Milania has since been released and is awaiting her next court appearance.

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Has Been a Familiar Face on ‘Real Housewives’ For Years

Milania has been a familiar face on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since her mother, Teresa, joined the cast in 2009. After a nearly two-year hiatus following the cancellation of the Season 14 reunion, Bravo confirmed in March that Season 15 would begin filming this spring. Teresa is set to return, along with Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.

Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice in 2021. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA)

Teresa has four daughters who have all appeared on the Bravo fan favorite: Gia, 25; Gabriella, 21; Milania, 20; and Audriana, 16.

This isn’t the first time the Giudice family has had a brush with the law. Patriarch Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for tax evasion and bankruptcy fraud before being deported to his native Italy in 2019. Teresa also served 11 months in prison on similar charges, and was released in December 2015.

The couple separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in September 2020. Teresa is now married to internet personality Luis Ruelas.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.