‘Real Housewives’ Star Details Heartbreaking Anniversary Message From Estranged Husband

Although they have been separated for years, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richard has opened up about the heartbreaking 30th anniversary message she received from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

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In the upcoming episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Richards became noticeably emotional as she shared details about the message.

“I’m just having a moment,” she said while talking to her co-star Vicki Gunvalson. “Today’s my 30-year anniversary. It makes me sad.”

Rihards then revealed, “He sent me a text, and it just sent me off. He said today’s always such a hard day, and I love you. He said I don’t know how we got here.”

“I thought we were stronger than that. I really had thought that,” she said about her marriage.

“My heart is breaking for Kyle because they’ve got everything everyone is looking for and 30 years of marriage; all of a sudden, it’s dissolving,” Gunvalson said in a confessional.

Speaking about dealing with the split in public, Richards said, “The thing that bothered me the most, honestly, was people saying that we gave them hope that true love existed. And now, that went out the window for them. But I understand people thinking like that.”

The Estranged Couple Has Been Married Since 1996

Richards first met Umansky in 1994, just two years after her divorce from her husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. The couple married in 1996 and share daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, through her marriage to Aldjufrie.

In April 2023, Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards and Mauricio confirmed the split but noted they were not divorcing.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said in a joint statement in July 2023. “However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Following the separation, it was reported that Richards was dating country musician Morgan Wade after she played the singer’s love interest in her “Fall in Love With Me” music video.

Richards never confirmed that she was romantically involved with Wade. However, she revealed in a 2025 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she had been involved in a romantic relationship since the separation from Mauricio.



