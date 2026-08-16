Yankees Legend Dead at 83

New York Yankees legend Tommy John has passed away just days after he entered hospice care. He was 83 years old

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In a statement, John’s agent Mike Maguire revealed that the late athlete died in his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and family.

Born in May 1943, John was a four-time All-Star, earning selections in 1968, 1978, 1979, and 1980. He spent 26 seasons in Major League Baseball, winning 288 games while pitching for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees.

John posted a 124-106 record with a 2.97 ERA across 355 appearances (318 starts) during his first 12 seasons. However, his career nearly ended in 1974, when he ended up with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent an experimental elbow reconstruction and returned to the league for the 1975 season.

Following his recovery, John compiled a 164-125 record and a 3.66 ERA in 405 appearances (382 starts), pitching his final four seasons with the Yankees. .

Despite his impressive career, John hasn’t been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In recent years, John had been battling bladder cancer. He declined to attend Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 8), instead issuing a “goodbye” statement through the team.

“I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career,” John shared in his final statement.

The New York Yankees Pay Tribute to John

In a post on X, the New York Yankees paid tribute to the baseball legend.

“The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans,” the statement reads. “While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes and trajectory of countless athletes around the world, it also overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher, which included consecutive 20‑win seasons with the Yankees.”

The MLB team then noted, “We pause to remember the totality of his legacy — his competitiveness and skill, his penchant for conversation, his kind and gracious nature, and his stature as an athletic and medical pioneer.”

“The Yankees extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, including wife, Cheryl, daughter, Tamara, and sons Tommy III and Travis. We also keep his son Taylor in our hearts,” the Yankees added.



