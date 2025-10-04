‘Real Housewives’ Alum Weds in Lavish ‘Rustic Chic’ Ceremony

A Real Housewives fan favorite is saying “I do”…for the third time.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino proved love is in the air (again!) when she tied the knot with John Janssen on Friday. The pair exchanged vows before 140 close family and friends at a “whimsical, rustic venue” in Laguna Beach, California.

We envisioned a dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance,” Bellino gushed to PEOPLE about the venue. “Our venue gave us that perfect mix of natural beauty and privacy, nestled between the canyon and the sea,” she continued. “It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean.”

The reality TV personality had a strictly no goth dress code for the event. To fit the “whimsical essence” of the space, guests were encouraged to wear “light and earthy tones,” and, crucially, were “highly discouraged from wearing black.”

The 48-year-old Real Housewives alum wore a custom bejeweled nude gown, designed over six months by Modern Bride owner and founder Julie Hurt. Underneath, she sported a custom metal garter with a delicate cross, crafted by Truly Blessed Jewels owner Lisa Valenzuela.

“It was a sacred, personal touch I’ll cherish forever,” Bellino told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, the bride required an outfit change so she could cut a rug after the vows were exchanged…

After the ceremony, she changed into a shorter, lighter, and sleeker white dress that was “made for dancing.”

However, Bellino insisted the switch still fit the theme of the lavish wedding.

“It still retained all the bridal glamour, but it was comfortable for cake cutting and dancing the night away!” she added.

One ‘Real Houses’ Co-Star was Notably Absent from the Wedding…

Several of Bellino’s Real Housewives co-stars made the cut, including Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa, and Heather Amin, as well as Galyna Saltkovska from The McBee Dynasty. One person who didn’t get a last-minute invite was co-star Jennifer Pedranti. Bellino reportedly rescinded the invitation after not receiving an RSVP.

Shortly after the save-the-dates were sent, Alexis underwent an unexpected emergency surgery,” an alleged insider told Page Six on Wednesday.

“Despite everything she was going through, Alexis reached out to Jenn before the procedure to share what was happening. Sadly, she never received a response or any check-in from Jenn during that time, which was personally difficult.”

Janssen previously dated Shannon Beador, Bellino’s co-star, for three years before their breakup in 2023. Nine months after starting his relationship with Bellino, he proposed to her in August 2024.

This marks Bellino’s third marriage. She was previously married to Jeff Barry from 2002 to 2004 and to Jim Bellino from 2005 to 2018. She shares son James, 17, and 16-year-old twins, Mackenna and Miles, with the latter.

Janssen also has three adult children—Jessica, Juliet, and Joseph—from a previous marriage.