‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Responds to $18 Million Lawsuit

Following the news that she has been hit with an $18 million lawsuit, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is speaking out.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star has been sued by fashion designer Chris Psaila, who filed the lawsuit against her in late 2023. Psalia runs the Marco Marco fashion brand.

In his filing, Psaila accused Jayne of falsely telling law enforcement that he misused her credit card. He allegedly made approximately $800,000 in fraudulent charges between 2015 and 2016. He stated the incident led to emotional distress and damage to both his business and reputation.

However, Jayne responded to the filing, stating she never knowingly lied about the situation. She spoke to investigators about the charges only after failing to receive receipts from Psaila for the purchases.

Erika’s attorney, Evan Borges, previously told TMZ, “Plaintiff’s claims against Erika are entirely without merit. Independent federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office made the decision to charge plaintiff with crimes, no one else. The notion that Erika controlled the U.S. Government, or for that matter a Fortune 100 company such as American Express, is fantasy.”

She has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The Reality TV Star Previously Settled a $25 Million Lawsuit Involving Her Ex’s Law Firm

As previously reported, Jayne’s legal team confirmed in May that she settled the $25 million lawsuit concerning her estranged husband’s debunked law firm.

The case was “settled” during a final pretrial conference. All pending motions and hearing dates were reportedly vacated.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2021, when a trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of the debunked law firm Girardi Keese accused Erika and her companies of taking more than $25 million in funds for “personal expenses.”

While Jayne was accused, she was never criminally charged in the cast. She was previously married to Thomas Girardi for nearly 21 years. They separated in November 2020, and she filed for divorce shortly afterward.

One month after announcing their split, the exes were hit with allegations that they embezzled funds meant for families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash. Thomas was also accused of stealing millions from “vulnerable clients” and improperly funneling more than $20 million of the clients’ funds into EJ Global, which was set up to finalize Erika’s entertainment and singing career.

Prosecutors claimed that Girardi stole more than $15 million from clients between 2010 and 2020. In August 2024, he was found guilty of four counts of fraud. He was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

No details, including how much Jayne settled, have been disclosed.







