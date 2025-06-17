R&B Legend Cancels Major Performance After ‘Longer-Than-Expected Surgical Recovery’

R&B fans were left disappointed after the headliner of a major festival was forced to cancel for health reasons.

D’Angelo pulled out of the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia due to medical issues related to a previous surgery.

On May 23, the iconic R&B artist announced on social media that he would no longer headline the Roots Picnic on May 31 and June 1 at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

“It is with the deepest of regrets that [I] must cancel my performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia next weekend,” D’Angelo explained on the Roots Picnic’s Instagram page. “But, due to an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery [I] had earlier this year, [I’ve] been advised by my team of specialists that the performance this weekend could further complicate matters.”

“Due to a longer-than-expected surgical recovery, @thedangelo won’t be able to join us at Roots Picnic this year,” the festival added in the post’s caption. “We’re sending love and keeping him in our thoughts as he continues to heal!” they added.

R&B Fans Vent After Headliner Abruptly Drops Out of Major Festival a Week Before the Event

Understandably, R&B fans vented their frustrations in the comments while also wishing D’Angelo well.

“1) Wishing D’Angelo all the best in the world. 2) Are there refund options available? This was my only reason for going,” one festival goer asked.

“I don’t want a refund, I want a free ticket to the next D’Angelo show, cause…” another fan echoed.

“I love @dangelo and spent crazy money for the chance to see him in concert. Wow, cancelling the top headliner with one week’s notice is wild. Y’all should be ashamed,” a third R&B fan wrote.

(The festival didn’t offer refunds for cancellations, citing the terms of the ticket sale).

D’Angelo was originally set to perform with The Roots at the festival. He was replaced by Maxwell, who took over as the headlining act.

“It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed [I am] not to be able to play with my Brothers, The Roots,” D’Angelo wrote in his message about backing out the festival. “And even more disappointed to not see all of You.”

The singer ended the message by thanking fans for their support and hinting that new music is coming soon.

“[I’m] currently in the Lab & can’t wait to serve Up what’s in the Pot!” he teased. “LOVE U All and will see you very soon!” he concluded.