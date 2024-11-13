Ray J Says Celebrities Are Paying Off Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Victims to Protect Themselves

During TMZ’s most recent documentary about the Sean “Diddy” Combs case, Ray J claimed that several A-listers have been paying off victims to keep quiet.

In the documentary, titled “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs”, the singer told Harvey Levin that he has been “hearing about all these (people) playing victims to keep their name out of” the allegations against Diddy.

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP via Getty Images for CP)

He continued to explain, “People do catch and kills all day. Somebody has the truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully, that money that you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed.”

Levin also asked Ray J if these current payoffs were going on now to which he replied “Yes.” The singer seemed surprised by himself by the alleged confession. He said, “I don’t even know why I just said it, but I said it. So what? They’re gonna be mad. Come get me.”

Ray J declined to answer when he was asked if he would explain what these alleged stars did with Diddy. He also added that he had already “said too much”.

A-Listers Have Been Sent Demand Letters

While celebrities have not yet been named, the attorney for several of Diddy’s victims, Tony Buzbee, recently said that the list of people who were allegedly involved would “shock” the public.

Buzbee also said during the press conference that, “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. Because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that.”

Many of these celebrities were apparently sent demand letters by the attorney. Which would allow them to “resolve matters privately”, according to Page Six. This would even include the A-listers that had knowledge of what was going down at Combs’ “freak offs”.

As of now, Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. The rapper was arrested back in September and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges. He has pled not guilty to all charges.