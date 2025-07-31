Rapper’s Wife of 9 Years Files for Divorce

Dreka Gates, the wife of famed rapper Kevin Gates, has filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dreka’s recent filing revealed that the couple separated on Jul. 10. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce.

The estranged couple shares two children, Islah, 12, and Khaza, 11. In her divorce filing, the rapper’s wife is seeking joint legal and physical custody. She is also seeking spousal support and has requested that the court not award Kevin spousal support from her.

Dreka and Kevin Gates got married in October 2015. It remains unclear if the soon-to-be exes had a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The rapper’s wife lashed out about rumors of her cheating on him with another woman. “I HAVE to address this because it’s really gone a little too far and I don’t care for social media to continue to spread this misinformation,” she wrote, per The Shade Room. “I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER.

“And just to make it CLEAR, sorry ladies, but I am strictly [eggplant emoji],” she added. “And I do not do plastic. I need the real thang! Please and thank you.

The rapper has declined to comment on the situation.

Influencer Brittany Renner Recently Claimed She and the Rapper Were Once Married

Kevin Gates’ wife filed for divorce nearly two months after influencer Brittany Renner revealed that she and the rapper were once married.

During an interview with REAL 92.3 LA, Renner said she and Gates divorced less than two months into their marriage.

“We got married on April 6 and divorced May 28,” she explained, per Complex. “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be.”

She then noted, “I followed my heart, and that’s what more than people can say, and I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need.”

“And there’s no stone left unturned,” Renner pointed out. “And there’s no regret.”

The influencer further stated, “A lot of people, their issue is, even just in dating, in marriage, it’s people just don’t give it their all. They don’t just go for it. But I feel like when you do, you’re at peace with whatever happens because I gave 100 percent.”

Although she didn’t reveal if the marriage was official or when it occurred, Renner has referred to Gates as her husband while speaking about converting to Islam. The rapper also converted to the religion in 2016.

“Islam has made my life better in every single category,” Renner said. “And like my husband says, the closer you get to God, the more you get. Literally in every category of my life. I mean, dreams happen.”