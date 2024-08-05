Rapper T.I. Arrested at ATL Airport Due to Mistaken Identity

Rap superstar Clifford “T.I.” Harris has found himself in legal trouble once again. But this time around, the authorities got things wrong and could be in some seriously hot water.

T.I. was preparing to travel out of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, GA on August 4. During his commute, he was approached by authorities. But in this instance, the rap superstar is actually innocent. Per a new report from TMZ, Harris’ arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

T.I. Arrested in Atlanta Airport

“Rapper T.I. was arrested on Sunday night at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, but it was a case of mistaken identity … TMZ has learned,” the outlet wrote.

“A warrant had been issued for another man named Clifford Harris — the same as T.I.’s real name — who was wanted in Baltimore, Maryland.”

Rapper Involved in Mistaken Identity Fiasco

What is even more eerie is that the guy has the rap star, Clifford Harris. And the charges against the Clifford Harris that authorities are looking for are pretty serious. According to TMZ, the suspect is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun.

And even though it was a case of mistaken identity, the mishap for T.I. did not end at the airport on Sunday Night.

TMZ also notes that the rap star was also taken into custody before he was ultimately released.

“T.I. was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. Since the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing,” the outlet added.

“T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow tells TMZ he got on the phone with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and had T.I. released within 2 hours of his arrest. The judge reviewed and dismissed the extradition order.”

TMZ also reports that the Clifford Harris that police are looking for is around 205 pounds. Which is a significant difference in stature as T.I. weighs about 165 pounds.

It will be interesting to see if he pursues legal action for the mishap.