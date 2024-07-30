Rapper Stunna Girl Shot in Chest, Shares Wild Photos of Injuries

Rapper and Zeus Network star, Stunna Girl, took to Instagram to share the gory images of her recent traumatic experiences. She posted several photos and videos to her account showcasing her gunshot wounds.

The images show a supposed bullet wound, presenting a large, stitched-up gash over her left breast. Stunna Girl also shared a picture of her prescription. A prescription that listed “gunshot wound” under the diagnosis section.

#StunnaGirl recently shared that she was shot in the chest on her IG story.



We hope she recovers soon. 🙏🏻 #BaddiesCaribbean #StunnaGirl #Zeus pic.twitter.com/wfZuZGRHZ7 — Reality Cvntt ✨ (@realitycvntt) July 28, 2024

Stunna Girl Shows Photos of Gunshot Wound

The rapper has not clarified any details of her incident to this point, simply stating that the bullet hit just above her left breast and exited through her underpit – a clean shot through her.

The Cali native took to social to thank fans and friends for their support and well wishes following the shooting.

“I love yall thanks to everyone who’s reached // reaching out,” she wrote. “My family, friends, homies, supporters ect. I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me, I know yall aint lettin nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!”

She continued to assure fans that the setback would not hold her from delivering on her commitments, promising that her RedRum TV performance would resume as planned. “My show is still fenna drop i’m not letting nun stop me I won’t let nothin bring me down,” she stated.

Ray J Has Heated Confrontation With Zeus CEO

The 2024 Bet Awards took place this past June and singer-turned-reality star, Ray J was at the center of the event’s drama. Ray J confronted Zeus Network founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer on the red carpet. And while it is unclear what led to the confrontation, it is clear that it was heated.

Following the incident, the “One Wish,” artist expressed that he is feeling suicidal in the aftermath.

“To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore!” he said in a recent Instagram story.

“This s*** that is happening is mind-blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality,” he added.