rapper-sells-shirts-featuring-her-mugshot-following-arrest

A rising rapper just turned a run-in with the law into a fashion statement—dropping their mugshot on a t-shirt and calling it merch.

At the highly anticipated GloRilla & Friends: 1st Annual Glo Bash on Friday, held in her hometown of Memphis, GloRilla is offering a unique addition to her official merchandise lineup—T-shirts featuring her own mugshot, according to TMZ. The outlet also points out that the 26-year-old “All Dere” rapper is offering the shirts on her website for $40 a pop.

A photo from the event shared online revealed mugshot-themed t-shirts displayed alongside her regular merchandise.

GloRilla is selling her mugshot as T-shirt merch at her ‘GloRilla & Friends: 1st Annual Glo Bash’ event tonight. pic.twitter.com/r2MSPhfR4l — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2025

The merch launch comes just days after the rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on July 22 in Forsyth County, Georgia, on felony drug charges. Authorities responding to a reported burglary at her residence allegedly discovered a significant quantity of marijuana and a Schedule I controlled substance in plain sight.

At the time of the incident, GloRilla was performing at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime. We are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman told WSB-TV at the time. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

She later turned herself in and was released on a $22,260 bond, resulting in a sweet t-shirt worthy mugshot.

The rapper’s T-shirt-worthy mugshot. (Photo via Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department)

Hey, maybe this new merch will pay for the $22,260 bond!

Fans React to Rapper’s Mugshot Merch

Of course, reactions to the rapper’s controversial mugshot t-shirt have been mixed online.

“She is so corny. Nobody buying this,” one X user wrote. “This is classless. Celebrating a charge that is not to be proud of,” another pearl-clutching X user added.

“Not GloRilla turning a charge into a chargeable item,” a third internet denizen joked.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the “On Wat U On” rapper’s first run-in with the law. GloRilla was infamously arrested in April 2024 in Gwinnett County on DUI charges after police saw a car make a U-turn at a solid red light and pulled it over.

Officers reported smelling marijuana and alcohol in the car, and GloRilla admitted to drinking. In bodycam footage, she struggled with a field sobriety test, showing shakiness and difficulty balancing.