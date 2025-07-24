GloRilla Arrested in Georgia on Felony Drug Charges

Rapper GloRilla has been arrested in Georgia, facing two serious drug-related charges.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ reports that jail records show the rapper was arrested on Tuesday in Forsyth County on charges of possessing a controlled substance and over an ounce of marijuana. Both offenses are classified as felonies under Georgia law.

Photo via Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department

The circumstances of the arrest remain vague, but authorities have confirmed that she was taken into custody and later released the same day after posting a $22,000 bond.

GloRilla’s Arrest Follows a Burglary at Her Home Over the Weekend… Leading to HER Catching a Charge

Her arrest follows a burglary at her Atlanta-area home on Saturday, as reported by Atlanta’s WSB-TV. Despite the incident, she went on to perform at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis later that evening..

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Atlanta’s WSB-TV that authorities were dispatched to a residence owned by the rapper (real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods) at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The rapper took the stage at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis that evening, delivering a medley of her hits, including “Let Her Cook,” “Typa,” and “TGIF,” at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, three suspects attempted to rob a home while the owner, GloRilla, was away. Someone inside the home fired at the burglars, who escaped unharmed.

Officers discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bedroom closet during an investigation, leading to GloRilla being charged with drug possession.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman told WSB-TV. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

Of course, GloRilla was infamously arrested in April 2024 in Gwinnett County on DUI charges after police saw a car make a U-turn at a solid red light and pulled it over.

Officers reported smelling marijuana and alcohol coming from the car and stated that GloRilla admitted to drinking. In bodycam footage, she appeared to struggle with a field sobriety test, showing signs of shakiness and difficulty maintaining her balance during the incident.