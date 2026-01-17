Famed Rapper Drops out of Kid Rock’s ‘Rock the Country’ Tour Following Fan Backlash

A famed rapper has dropped out of Kid Rock’s upcoming “Rock the Country” tour after he received backlash from fans.

Videos by Suggest

According to a post on the “Rock the Country” Instagram account, Ludacris was among those listed to appear on the tour. Fans quickly noticed and went to Instagram to express their disdain at the idea of him performing among artists who have publicly supported President Trump over the years.

Photo credit by Rock the Country/Instagram

“Dang, didn’t have canceling Ludacris on my 2026 bingo card,” one critic wrote.

Another fan-turned critic declared, “Another sellout. So disappointing.”

Others didn’t expect the famed rapper to appear at that festival. “Damn Luda, disappointed you’re playing that festival. I expect it from Nelly but not you.”

However, the famed rapper’s rep stated there was a “mix-up” and that he shouldn’t have been on the performance line-up in the first place.

“Lines were crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the rep declared.

The lineup has since been updated on the “Rock the Country” website.

According to its bio, the “Rock the Country” tour is a “celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

Among those appearing on the tour with Kid Rock are fellow rapper Nelly, as well as Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, and Riley Green.

The Rock the Country tour will kick off in early May and run until mid-September.

The Famed Rapper Will Be Headlining Super Bowl Weekend

Although he will not be performing at the Rock the Country tour, Ludacris has other events to prepare for. He is currently scheduled to perform at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

While speaking to Billboard earlier this month, Ludacris opened up about performing at the event. “As someone who grew up loving Sports Illustrated, I’m looking forward to being a part of this weekend where sports and entertainment meet at the highest level.”

“Sports Illustrated is known for longevity and excellence,” he added. “So I plan on matching that energy, delivering a show that people will be talking about long after it’s over. This is going to be one for the record books!”

The Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party is produced by Authentic Live and Medium Rare.