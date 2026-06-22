Rapper and Girlfriend Fake Pregnancy Reveal to Promote His New Song

A rapper and his girlfriend recently faced some backlash after they fake a pregnancy reveal to promote his new song.

Videos by Suggest

Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, took to social media earlier this spring to announce his song “HBO” alongside his girlfriend, Ari Kytsya. The couple posed with the rapper, hands across the influencer’s belly as she opened up a piece of paper to reveal an ultrasound that reads “HBO OUT NOW.”

“So excited to welcome… HBO OUT NOW,” Kytsya declared in the post’s caption.

Although some fans were fine with the promo, not everyone was happy with the couple’s decision to fake a pregnancy.

“Not a great thing to joke about,” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “Yall could have found a better way to announce a song being released, this was not it.”

Meanwhile, others defended the couple’s decision to do the promo.

“As an infertile person, I have to believe the people upset by this are not infertile,” one supporter commented. “They’re professional victims.”

A fellow supporter added, “Everyone is so sensitive nowadays. Literally everything is a problem, and everyone complains 24/7. You can post a video of a basket of kittens, and people will be going ham in the comments.”

Hauri and Kytsya have been dating for more than a year

The Couple Recently Opened Up About Their Relationship

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the couple opened up about their relationship.

When asked how they first met, the rapper stated, “She slid in my DMs a long time ago, and I think her sisters had shown her my music, and I thought she was cute.”

The duo first started out as friends before taking things to a romantic level.

“While we were just buddies, I was in Seattle, and there’s a heat wave, and I needed some place to stay, and her parents let me stay. Me plus [bbno$], no money, plus four other people, stayed at her parents’ house for a while we weren’t even dating. So that was a wholesome little moment. And then got in relationships and finally rel.”

Regarding the rumors circulating about their “PR relationship,” Kytsya said, “I feel like we’ve just had a lot of like people say throughout our relationship that it’s either like PR or stuff like I don’t know, like they don’t have anything in common, stuff like that. And I think people just I think people always have assumptions about relationships when it comes to people who post online.”

She then added, “I guess we don’t really necessarily have to prove anything to anyone because it’s our relationship.”