rapper-files-to-divorce-wife-just-days-after-her-pregnancy-announcement

Days after his wife, Rashida Nicole, announced she was pregnant, rapper GELO filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the rapper, whose real name is LiAngela Ball, filed on Jul. 3 at a Southern California courthouse. He listed the couple’s date of marriage as Mar. 4, 2025, and date of separation as Jun. 15.

The rapper cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce. He requested joint custody and visitation. He also asked that spousal support be terminated for both parties.

The couple hadn’t shown any signs of marital struggles. Rashida Nicole even announced her pregnancy in a Jun. 26 Instagram post.

“Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous, HANGRY, all the above,” she wrote in the post. ” As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk).”

She then wrote, “I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!’ And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.”

The rapper has two other children with his ex, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris. She previously claimed he had left her and their family shortly after she gave birth to their second child.

“We spent 3 1/2 years together,” she pointed out. “And last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and is now creating a new life with her.”

Mudarris further stated, “We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me [and] my healing because I will get through this.”

The Rapper Says He Doesn’t Care About the Public Opinion Towards His Divorce

While speaking to Billboard News, GELO made it clear that he doesn’t really care about public opinion regarding his divorce.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” he said. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh–, for real.”

He then noted that he only cares about what his friends and family have to say.

“I don’t even know half the people saying anything,” the rapper added. “And everybody I know rock with me. Sh–, there it is. I be feeling good when I step out. Got love.”



