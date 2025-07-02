Rapper Dies After Posting Two-Word Message: Ocasional Talento Was 29

The international rap community is grieving the loss of Hiroshi Claudio Ishida Ruiz, widely recognized as Hiro Ishida or by his stage name, “Ocasional Talento.”

The sad news was confirmed on Thursday by his younger brother, Raúl Naoki Ruiz Ishida, on social media, according to Correo Del Sur.

“Thank you for giving me so much love and for being the father we never had. It is a privilege to be the younger brother of the best rapper in Bolivia, Ocasional Talento. Be my angel, take care of me, and please talk to me through the wind. I don’t know how to continue without you,” Naoki wrote in the heartfelt message, translated from Spanish.

His brother did not elaborate on Talento’s cause of death at the time. The artist was 29.

According to Correo Del Sur, just 16 hours before news of his passing broke, the artist shared his final post on social media. It was a simple yet poignant image: a black background with a single word—”thank you.”

Ocasional Talento’s Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

On Friday, the Bolivian Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) reported that the rapper died after falling from the fifth floor of his home in the Villa Fátima neighborhood of La Paz.

The institution’s director, Gabriel Neme, confirmed a letter addressed to the rapper’s daughter was found at the scene. Initial investigations suggest the artist was facing emotional and family challenges. The preliminary report states he arrived home around 1 a.m. after drinking alcohol. He then reportedly contacted his close circle before the incident.

Ocasional Talent was beloved in the Bolivian hip-hop scene for his introspective and emotional lyrics. He was also a skilled graphic designer.

In 2023, Talento was nominated for Best Urban Artist and Best Songwriter at the Bolivia Music Awards. He also participated in the third edition of the Respira Bolivia event, collaborating with 30 local artists.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Talento won Best Urban Artist at the Bolivia Music Awards after multiple nominations. His final performance was on June 21, 2025, at Nuna Espacio Arte theater with Vinilo 54 and Rez-p.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.