Rapper Cancels Concert Last-Minute, Takes All the Blame

Proving to understand the importance of accountability, British rapper Professor Green takes full responsibility for canceling a recent concert at the last minute.

Videos by Suggest

According to Metro, the rapper was scheduled to perform as the headline act at Chester 7 at Winnington Rugby Club in Northwich, Cheshire. However, his fans in attendance were disappointed when he bailed out on the concert at the last minute.

Nearly an hour after Professor Green was set to start, the event’s organizers issued a statement, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Professor Green is unable to perform at Chester 7s tonight. Whilst circumstances such as these are outside of our control, we apologize to all our amazing players. Officials and guests, thank you for making Chester 7s 2025 an amazing experience for everyone.”

The Rapper Later Posted About the Last Minute Concert Cancellation

Just after canceling the concert, the rapper released a personal statement about the situation.

“I’m reaching out to work out how I can make up for my no-show Saturday. Whatever it takes,” he wrote. “This doesn’t rest with booker or organizers.”

He further shared, “I crumbled after three performances and two back to back 21hr days doing all driving etc myself. My head became difficult place to be.”

“I made it to Chester but not to the stage,” he also shared. “I hope I get the chance to make this up to you, if you’ll let me.”

The rapper previously opened up about his mental health struggles. In 2024, he told BBC, “If you have a physical injury, it’s your brain that gets you through it – you need mental strength.”

“I don’t know why there is a division between physical and mental health,” he said. “It should just be health – they are intrinsically linked.”

He was also part of the documentary Suicide and Me, and opened up about his father taking his life. The rapper was just 24 years old at the time of his father’s passing.