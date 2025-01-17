rapper-busta-rhymes-accused-of-assaulting-assistant

Veteran rapper Busta Rhymes is reportedly facing assault charges in New York after allegedly attacking an assistant.

A law enforcement source informed The New York Post that Rhymes allegedly repeatedly struck the 50-year-old victim in the face, resulting in noticeable swelling around his left eye.

Rhymes, 52, born Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., surrendered to authorities following a January 10 incident inside the upscale J Condominium complex in Dumbo, The Post’s sources alleged.

The Halloween Resurrection star faces charges of third-degree assault and received a desk appearance ticket, mandating his attendance in criminal court for arraignment. According to the spokesperson per USA Today, the investigation remains ongoing.

Third-degree assault, classified as a misdemeanor, occurs when an individual intentionally causes physical injury, “recklessly causes physical injury,” or “inflicts physical injury on another person using a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument,” as defined by New York state law.

The Alleged Victim of Busta Rhymes is Reportedly Hoping for a Multi-Million Dollar Settlement

Meanwhile, Dashiel Gables, the alleged victim of the hip-hop star, told The Post that his lawyer advised him not to speak to the media. However, he’s not ruling out spilling the tea on allegedly facing the wrath of Rhymes in the future.

“Maybe later,” Gables told the outlet. “Maybe in the future.”

However, for now, Gables is keeping his eyes on the prize: a multi-million dollar settlement.

“I can’t mess up my case, bro,” he explained to The Post. “It’s just not going to be worth it. An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”

Godspeed, Mr. Gables. Godspeed.

According to The Post, Rhymes has faced multiple encounters with NYC law enforcement, including charges related to weapons, assault, and various traffic violations.

In May 2007, Rhymes was charged with a DWI after police observed his GMC Denali SUV driving erratically. He was pulled over at the intersection of 51st Street and Eleventh Avenue in Manhattan.

In 2015, the rapper was arrested for allegedly throwing a 17-ounce strawberry protein drink at a Chelsea gym employee, hitting them in the back of the head.

Last year, he responded to a female fan who slapped his rear by throwing a drink in her face. The woman later issued a public apology on social media.

In June 2023, Busta Rhymes was honored with the prestigious BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Although he had planned a 24-date Blockbusta Tour last year, it was canceled just a week before its scheduled start. Prior to that, he hit the road as part of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 in connection with the alleged assault.



